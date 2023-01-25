Concordia, Hydro-Québec among best places to work in Canada: report

On Wednesday, Forbes released its list of Canada’s Best Employers, and Quebec had more than a few standouts.

Of the 300 companies on the list about 10% (29) were based right here in La Belle province. According to Forbes, the ranking was “based on a survey of more than 12,000 Canadians working for companies and institutions with at least 500 employees.”

Survey participants rated how likely they were to recommend their current employer. They also had the option to recommend employers other than their own.

Here were Quebec’s 10 highest-ranking companies.

Hydro-Québec

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec)

Forbes ranking: 7

Headquarters: Montreal

Employees: 21,168

Concordia University

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Concordia University (@concordiauniversity)

Forbes ranking: 16

Headquarters: Montreal

Employees: 7,000

Desjardins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desjardins Group (@desjardinsgroup)

Forbes ranking: 35

Headquarters: Lévis

Employees: 53,783

Laval University

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Université Laval (@ulaval)

Forbes ranking: 50

Headquarters: Quebec City

Employees: 9,670

Environment and Climate Change Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Environment Canada (@canenvironment)

Forbes ranking: 53

Headquarters: Gatineau

Employees: 7,000

Jewish General Hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Eidinger (@andreaeidinger)

Forbes ranking: 65

Headquarters: Montreal

Employees: 4,869

iA Financial

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iA Groupe financier (@ia_canada)

Forbes ranking: 85

Headquarters: Quebec

Employees: 8,500

Parks Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parks Canada (@parks.canada)

Forbes ranking: 94

Headquarters: Gatineau

Employees: 4,702

VIA Rail Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIA Rail Canada (@viarailcanada)

Forbes ranking: 115

Headquarters: Montreal

Employees: 3,234

National Bank of Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Bank of Canada (@nationalbankofcanada)

Forbes ranking: 119

Headquarters: Montreal

Employees: 26,920

Click here to read the entire list.