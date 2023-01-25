Concordia, Hydro-Québec among best places to work in Canada: report

On Wednesday, Forbes released its list of Canada’s Best Employers, and Quebec had more than a few standouts.
Of the 300 companies on the list about 10% (29) were based right here in La Belle province. According to Forbes, the ranking was “based on a survey of more than 12,000 Canadians working for companies and institutions with at least 500 employees.”
Survey participants rated how likely they were to recommend their current employer. They also had the option to recommend employers other than their own.
Here were Quebec’s 10 highest-ranking companies.
Hydro-Québec
Forbes ranking: 7
Headquarters: Montreal
Employees: 21,168
Concordia University
Forbes ranking: 16
Headquarters: Montreal
Employees: 7,000
Desjardins
Forbes ranking: 35
Headquarters: Lévis
Employees: 53,783
Laval University
Forbes ranking: 50
Headquarters: Quebec City
Employees: 9,670
Environment and Climate Change Canada
Forbes ranking: 53
Headquarters: Gatineau
Employees: 7,000
Jewish General Hospital
Forbes ranking: 65
Headquarters: Montreal
Employees: 4,869
iA Financial
Forbes ranking: 85
Headquarters: Quebec
Employees: 8,500
Parks Canada
Forbes ranking: 94
Headquarters: Gatineau
Employees: 4,702
VIA Rail Canada
Forbes ranking: 115
Headquarters: Montreal
Employees: 3,234
National Bank of Canada
Forbes ranking: 119
Headquarters: Montreal
Employees: 26,920
Click here to read the entire list.