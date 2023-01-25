NewsJobs

Concordia, Hydro-Québec among best places to work in Canada: report

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jan 25 2023, 9:39 pm
Concordia, Hydro-Québec among best places to work in Canada: report
Infra-Blue/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Forbes released its list of Canada’s Best Employers, and Quebec had more than a few standouts.

Of the 300 companies on the list about 10% (29) were based right here in La Belle province. According to Forbes, the ranking was “based on a survey of more than 12,000 Canadians working for companies and institutions with at least 500 employees.”

Survey participants rated how likely they were to recommend their current employer. They also had the option to recommend employers other than their own.

Here were Quebec’s 10 highest-ranking companies.

Hydro-Québec

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec)

Forbes ranking: 7
Headquarters: Montreal
Employees: 21,168

Concordia University

Forbes ranking: 16
Headquarters: Montreal
Employees: 7,000

Desjardins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Desjardins Group (@desjardinsgroup)

Forbes ranking: 35
Headquarters: Lévis
Employees: 53,783

Laval University

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Université Laval (@ulaval)

Forbes ranking: 50
Headquarters: Quebec City
Employees: 9,670

Environment and Climate Change Canada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Environment Canada (@canenvironment)

Forbes ranking: 53
Headquarters: Gatineau
Employees: 7,000

Jewish General Hospital

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Eidinger (@andreaeidinger)

Forbes ranking: 65
Headquarters: Montreal
Employees: 4,869

iA Financial

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by iA Groupe financier (@ia_canada)

Forbes ranking: 85
Headquarters: Quebec
Employees: 8,500

Parks Canada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parks Canada (@parks.canada)

Forbes ranking: 94
Headquarters: Gatineau
Employees: 4,702

VIA Rail Canada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIA Rail Canada (@viarailcanada)

Forbes ranking: 115
Headquarters: Montreal
Employees: 3,234

National Bank of Canada

Forbes ranking: 119
Headquarters: Montreal
Employees: 26,920

Click here to read the entire list.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ News
+ Jobs
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.