Patrick Roy drawing inspiration from Canadiens' Cup-winning coach Demers

Joining the New York Islanders’ bench over the weekend, Patrick Roy has officially landed his first NHL coaching job since 2016. Luckily, the former Canadiens goalie has plenty of experience to go on.

Whether it be the four Stanley Cups he earned as a player (1986, 1993, 1996, 2001), three years behind the Colorado Avalanche’s bench (2013-2016), or a recent Memorial Cup win with the Quebec Remparts (2023), the 58-year-old knows what it takes to win.

But, in his first post-skate news conference in Long Island, after revealing that he wants a “partnership” between him and his players, Roy admitted to drawing inspiration from a former coach of his own.

Expressing that he wants the Islanders to believe in themselves, the Hockey Hall of Famer recounted when former Canadiens coach Jacques Demers gave a locker room speech ahead of the 1992-93 season.

“Together is how we’re gonna win. Jacques said, ‘We’re gonna shock the world of hockey by winning the Stanley Cup,’” Roy recalled.

Few believed it was possible at the time, but Demers’ speech ignited the underdog team to go on an unlikely playoff run, and ultimately, largely thanks to Roy’s stellar play, the Habs took home the grand prize, upsetting Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in the Final.

“We were all looking around saying, ‘Did he look at our lineup?’” Roy said. “But the man believed in it, so I want us to believe in ourselves. I want us to believe that.”

Along with creating a newfound sense of belief among his roster, Roy says he wants “fans to be proud of the team.”

Getting a victory in his coaching debut with a 3-2 win at home against the Dallas Stars on Sunday, many would argue that Roy is already on the right track.

And while it may be too late for the underperforming team to get back into the playoff race, the team’s new bench boss is keeping expectations high.

“I’m curious to see how far we could go.”