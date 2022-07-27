If you’re on the hunt for a new home and you have Outremont on the radar (and a few million big ones), a beautiful listing has hit the Montreal market.

The residential area of Outremont is known for its Victorian-style homes, tree-lined streets, and chic restaurants.

The affluent residential borough literally means “beyond the mountain” in French and is filled with parks, conveniently located on the northwestern part of Mont-Royal.

Martin Rouleau, the Engel & Völkers agent, says 51A- Avenue McCulloch is a “traditional gem” and sits on an “exceptionally large and private corner lot.” The elegant estate will “enchant the most refined buyers” as it boasts soaring ceilings, large windows, rich woods, intricate crown mouldings, a chef’s kitchen, exquisite living rooms, a 12-seat formal dining room, indoor spa, outdoor pool, and wine cellar.

And if that’s not enough, there’s a coach house on top of the garage as an added bonus to the estate’s grandeur.

Dive into the Engel & Völkers property below and don’t forget to invite us over for the house warming bash…