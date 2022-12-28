New Year's Eve temperatures may exceed Montreal average by over 10°C

If you’re stepping out for New Year’s Eve in Montreal this weekend, you may want to leave your parkas and insulated boots in the closet. It’s going to be warmer than you think.

With a warm front moving in on Thursday, Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast for Montreal is calling for highs of up to 6°C on Saturday. Things aren’t expected to cool down too much either, with nighttime lows only dropping down to 3°C.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the average high for December 31 in Montreal is -5°C, while the average low is -13.9°C. While this New Year’s Ever is substantially warmer than average, it is still far from the city’s record high of 12.2°C back in 1965.

But before you go off and transform those cozy indoor plans into outdoor ones, note that this weekend’s forecast is calling for rain throughout the day and night.

Things are expected to cool down for New Year’s Day on Sunday, which will feature a high of 4°C and 60% chance of showers followed by possible flurries at night.

For updated forecasts and weather reports, you can visit ECCC’s website.