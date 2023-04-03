A new IKEA location is coming to Montreal area this month

On Monday, IKEA Canada announced that a new plan and order point is coming to Montreal’s South Shore on April 18. According to a press release, the specialized store will be in Brossard’s Quartier DIX30 shopping centre.

Unlike traditional IKEA stores, the plan and order point will offer a personalized service that includes experts who help customers navigate complex home projects like kitchen design, bedroom projects, small space living solutions and more.

People will be able to schedule appointments and plan and order solutions with the help of an IKEA specialist, and then have the products shipped directly to their homes or nearby pick-up location.

“We know that many of our customers in the Montreal area face significant travel time to meet IKEA, which is why we’re excited to bring the IKEA experience and our home furnishing expertise closer to our customers in Brossard, Quebec,” said Sandy Evinou, east market area manager of IKEA Canada.

“Plan and order points are part of our total market approach for the Greater Montreal Area that focuses on delivering new customer touchpoints and locally relevant home furnishing services that affordably meet the everyday needs of our customers.”

The Brossard Plan, which is the third of several planned locations in Canada, will not feature IKEA food products for immediate takeaway.

Regular store hours will be Monday to Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm, Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 9 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm.