Most of Montreal is already shut down on Christmas Day, but the city’s recent uptick in COVID-19 cases means even more spots across the island will remain closed on December 25.

If you need some last-minute supplies before Christmas Day, there are a few lingering options leading up to the big day.

Keep in mind that while most Ville de Montreal offices will be closed, the 311 Information Line will be open throughout the holiday season. Residents and tourists can receive information about municipal services (including Christmas Day) by calling 311 or (514) 872-0311.

Also, note that Christmas hours are a bit of a gamble, and we recommend calling businesses and restaurants before for their holiday hours.

Here is what’s open and closed on Christmas Day in Montreal.

What’s closed:

All banks will be closed

All federal and provincial government offices will be closed from December 24 to 26

Garbage disposal and recycling are postponed to December 26

All post offices will be closed (delivery resumes December 27 and closes again on January 1)

Most restaurants will be closed, with exceptions being some in Chinatown and hotels

Montreal museums such as the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the McCord Museum, and Pointe-A-Calliere will be closed

Outdoor markets, including Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Maisonneuve Market, will be closed

SAQ liquor stores will be closed (but open until 5 pm on December 24)

SQDC cannabis stores will be closed (but open until 5 pm on December 24)

Most grocery stores (larger than 375 square meters) will be closed

Most retail stores and malls will be closed (including all malls in downtown Montreal)

The Biodome, the Botanical Gardens, and the Science Centre will be closed

Parks (outdoor skating rinks and cross-country trails) will be closed, meaning equipment rentals and cleanup will not occur

What’s open: