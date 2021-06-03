Old Port of Montreal begins nightly curfew from midnight to 6 am

All activities, shops, and restaurants in the Old Port of Montreal will close at 11 pm as part of the neighbourhood’s new nightly midnight to 6 am curfew.

In a phone call with Daily Hive, the Old Port authority says the borough enacted the initiative amid increased gun violence and protests in recent weeks.

Last weekend, piles of trash were left throughout the Old Port as Montrealers celebrated the end of the provincial-wide COVID-19 curfew.

The nightly curfew was announced on Wednesday by the Old Port of Montréal Corporation, a sector that manages the 2.5 kilometre stretch of de la Commune Street between the Montreal Clock Tower and the Mill Street bridge.

Dear visitors,

Please note that, starting Thursday, June 3 and until further notice, activities on the Old Port site will be shut between midnight and 6am. Thank you for your cooperation. We look forward to seeing you at the Old Port! pic.twitter.com/9JyaPbAEVa — Vieux-Port Montréal – Old Port of Montréal (@vieuxportmtl) June 2, 2021

Restaurant terraces will remain open until 11 pm, but nobody will be allowed south of de la Commune street after 12 am.

The Old Port of Montréal did not give a date as to when the nightly curfew could be lifted.