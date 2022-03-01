Some of Old Montreal's best restaurants participating in month-long festival

Now that Montreal has awoken from its winter slumber (and COVID-19 hangover), it is the perfect time to go out and experience everything we’ve been missing.

Along with many of our favourite celebrations, the annual Happening Gourmand restaurant festival is back for the first time in two years, and dare we say, this year’s edition better than ever.

The 14th annual Happening Gourmand will take place from March 10 to April 3, and 11 of Old Montreal’s most prestigious restaurants are participating.

“This food festival is a way for us to thank Montrealers for their undying support and love during COVID, as they continued to order or stop by our participating restaurants for takeout,” says Maria Antonopoulos, Happening Gourmand’s co-marketing director.

“It’s a festival made by and for local foodies.”

According to a press release, all of the restaurants will be “showcasing their own cooking style with three-course table d’hôte dinner menus at $29, $35, or $39.”

Gourmet table d’hôte, brunch, and dinner menus will be available at the following establishments at a reduced cost:

“With this being our 14th edition of Happening Gourmand, we wanted to perfect each menu so that all of our guests can indulge in the very best dishes at each one of our restaurants! There is something for absolutely everyone – we can’t wait for you to love them like we do!” says Alexandre Cossette, Happening Gourmand’s co-marketing director.

So, if breaking the bank was the only thing stopping you from eating in Montreal’s finest dining rooms, you’ll want to take full advantage of unbeatable deals over the next few weeks.

Your stomach and wallet will thank you.