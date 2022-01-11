Check out this colourized photo of 19th century Montreal

It won’t come as a surprise to say that a lot has changed in the past 120 years but seeing the differences from Old Montreal since the end of the 19th century is pretty spectacular.

With the help of some colourization skills, @NotableHistory, a Twitter account that shares vintage photographs, posted an antique photo of Old Montreal’s Place Jacques-Cartier from the year 1900.

The colourization is courtesy of photo editor Sanna Dullaway whose watermark can be seen on a carriage in the bottom left. (Social media wasn’t a massive part of Old Montreal in the early 1900s…)

Using state-of-the-art technology, Dullaway turns old black and white photos into vivid colour for the modern world.

A busy market day at Jacques Cartier Square, Montreal, Canada in 1900 pic.twitter.com/KY8RraoQYc — VintagePhotos (@NotableHistory) February 2, 2020

While Place Jacques-Cartier has obviously gone through a massive transformation throughout the century, Nelson’s Column (colonne Nelson) can be seen in the background.

Erected in 1809, the monument is dedicated to the memory of Admiral Horatio Nelson, following his death at the Battle of Trafalgar, and is still standing today.