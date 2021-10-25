There's only one month left of this mesmerizing light show in Old Montreal

If you want to marvel at a mesmerizing light show is arguably the most timeless building in Old Montreal, there are only a few weekends left to check out AURA.

The immersive experience was created as part of Montreal’s 375th celebration back in 2017. Over the past four years, the spectacle has brought in more than 650,000 spectators.

In August, the basilica offered guests an updated version of the show, celebrating the materials and colours of Notre-Dame.

New musical accompaniment had been added to the light show, for the purpose of showing off the Basilica’s 7,000 pipe Casavant organ, which has been in operation since 1891.

The show will sum up its stay at the timeless church on Saturday, November 27. Throughout November, there will be only 12 chances to check out the AURA show, from Thursday to Saturday every week.

