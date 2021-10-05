If you haven’t checked out Montreal’s Botanical Garden, you have the rest of the month to do so.

The Gardens of Light festival, which kicked off in September, focuses on the Espace pour la vie’s theme of An ode to the Moon.

The lantern fest is devoted to the moon, the “universal beacon that has guided human beings since the dawn of time.” Espace pour la vie says the moon will be the light that ushers guests on their path to discover the Gardens of Light.

“Begin your visit guided by the wolves howling and the moonlight,” says the website. Guests can venture through three illuminated themed paths, the Japanese Garden, the First Nations Garden, and the Chinese Garden.

The Japanese Garden is highlighted by poetry, followed by the “seasons of life” at the First Nations Garden. The Chinese Garden is lit up by lanterns whispered by the “legend of Pangu, the giant who created the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

Event organizers say the immersive and sensory exhibition combines art, science, technology, and emotion.

The festival shines brightly on a nightly basis at the Montreal Botanical Garden from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Tickets range from $8.25 (for children), $12.75 (for students), $15,50 (for seniors), to $16.50 (for adults), and are available for booking online right now.

Until then, here’s what the Gardens of Light festival looks like in the virtual world of Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoine Dagher (@antoine61)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan (@vintagedanmtl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justine Marlow (@blackfuret)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nesrine (@nesriiiin_b)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Association Voya-G ESG UQAM (@voya.g)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Corôa (@flo.coroa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C A M I L L E 🦂 (@camslaroche)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jean-Nicolas Bisson (@jagertips)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Lamoureux Lussier (@lamoureuxcarl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸🌸 Thelma 🌸🌸 (@deux_mars)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albane LN (@albaneln)