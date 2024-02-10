Alex Newhook will be in the Canadiens lineup for the first time this year

The Montreal Canadiens will receive a boost to their lineup for today’s game versus the Dallas Stars, as Alex Newhook has been deemed healthy and ready to go.

Today’s game will mark Newhook’s first in the New Year, as the recently turned 23-year-old hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury back on November 30th. Prior to the injury, he had seven goals and 13 points through 23 games.

The 2023-24 season has been the first with the Canadiens for Newhook, who was acquired in a trade from the Colorado Avalanche in the summer. The St. John’s, Newfoundland native struggled to make an impact with the Avs, but was excelling early on with the Habs before suffering his ankle injury.

Despite his struggles in Colorado, Newhook still had plenty of value given that he was selected 16th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Because of that, the Habs paid a big price to grab him, trading both the 31st and 37th overall selections in the 2023 draft, along with prospect Gianni Fairbrother.

Newhook is expected to centre the Habs’ third line in today’s afternoon contest versus the Stars, with Joel Armia and Rafael Harvey-Pinard as his wingers. He is also expected to slot in on the top power-play unit.

T0day’s game will mark just the second for the Canadiens since the All-Star break, with their only other being on Tuesday, which saw them defeat the Washington Capitals by a 5-2 final. They have a chance today to get their record over .500 with a win, as they currently sit at 21-21-8 on the season. Puck drop in this one is set for 1:00 pm ET.