A new year in Montreal means another calendar to jam-pack with new restaurants to check out. Starting off with cozy spots to escape the January cold, this month be sure to check out your next favourite spot and some new locations of your old go-tos.

New year, new location. Gatto Matto is an upscale approach to the classic modern Italian cuisine from Chef Ara Ekmekdjian who has studied and cooked under some of the top chefs in the city. The first location opened in Laval last year and the latest addition can be found over in Boisbriand.

Address: 3360 ave. des Grandes Tourelles

Phone: 450-420-5000

For Valentina, the new year is bringing a fresh new concept. Opened in 2021, the cafe and boutique has a special new machine that can print whatever you want on the foam of any coffee — logos, images, messages, you name it! You can also grab some food from the Mexican-inspired menu and check out the curated collection of goods in the store, with new items in every two weeks.

Address: 1878 rue Ontatrio E

Phone: 438-380-3450

Shushu Thai opened in late 2022 in Little Burgundy and will have you feeling a warm, right-at-home feeling from the moment you walk in that’s just as colourful as it is flavourful. Chef Panita cooks authentic Thai cuisine with the most important ingredient of all: passion.

Address: 2455 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: 438-380-2644

Another spot with a new location, India Rosa’s Griffintown location has finally opened its doors to its Griffintown location after much anticipation. This elevated, modern take on Indian cuisine combines the beautiful culture of the far east country with the creativity and flair of the Montreal restaurant scene.

Address: 1050 rue Wellington

Phone: 514-360-3236

Over at the new Hyatt Hotel in Old Montreal, you’ll find the Cartier Arms, a British-inspired restaurant made with fresh, local ingredients. From Chef Marc Santos and the team behind Burgundy Lion comes a space that feels like you’ve stepped back in time to Canada at the height of the railroad era and the swankiest clubs in Victorian London.

Address: 611 rue Notre-Dame E

Phone: 514-657-2444