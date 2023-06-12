5 new Montreal restaurants you're going to want to check out in June

With June well underway, it’s safe to say that summer in Montreal is officially here. And while Montreal has new spots opening every month of the year, there’s nothing quite like the warm, summer breeze breathing life into newly opened/reopened eateries throughout the city.

With that said, here are a handful of places you’ll want to check out this month.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par bazart (@bazartmontreal)



Summer means the return of the stunning Bazart terrasse at the historic New City Gas building.

The boho chic vibes are back for a 5 à 7, dinner or Sunday brunch all summer long, complete with a Mediterranean-inspired menu, exquisitely crafted cocktails, and the most divine decor that will make you forget that you’re even in the heart of the city.

Address: 950 rue Ottawa

Phone Number: (438) 940-2560

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par INEVITABLE (@inevitable_mtl)



It’s inevitable… Summer always finds you meandering your way through Old Montreal, discovering your next new favourite place. And this brand-new, family-run spot is sure to top your list.

Serving freshly made sandwiches, pizza, and focaccia every day (made with organic dough through a 72-hour fermentation process), Inevitable opened its doors in early June. Within a few weeks, it has already established a strong presence, largely thanks to the father-son duo of Aldo and Adriano Arciero, who make a lot of their dishes from scratch.

With a continually-evolving menu, they serve a variety of dishes to enjoy on the spot, plus an impressive collection of Italian desserts and imports you can take home.

Address: 540 boul. St. Laurent

Phone Number: (514) 419-2829

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par La Méd Resto Café (@lamedrestocafe)



Summer is also a time to breathe new life into the city’s fave spots.

Also in Old Montreal, La Med Resto is back in action after being closed for a year, bringing fresh bowls, juices, and salads with a dreamy, blue and white, Mediterranean vibe.

Address: 42 rue McGill

Phone Number: (438) 282-3314

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par La Florida (@lafloridasterose)



Let’s be honest, the only place Montrealers love more than the 514 is Florida.

Merging the two geographic hotspots, La Florida is a new Buvette that opened in Laval earlier this year next from the team behind Oregon right next door. On the menu, you’ll find stunning cocktails and delicious bites, all set to stellar tunes to have you swaying through the night.

Address: 241 boul. du Curé-Labelle

Phone Number: (514) 990-8008

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par Oorja (@oorjamtl)



If you’re looking to try something new this month, head over to Oorja, a brand-new Indo-Chinese Hakka spot in Saint-Henri.

The restaurant and cocktail bar is all about fresh ingredients, with menu highlights including duck wings, curried mussels, and minced lamb spring rolls. The space highlights the sophisticated nature of these cultures, perfectly blended with the grit and trendiness of Montreal.

Address: 4293 rue Notre-Dame O.

Phone Number: (514) 962-2215