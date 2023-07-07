Just like the summer, Montreal’s restaurant scene is sizzling. From hotel bars to supper clubs to new chapters of your favourite spots, there’s so much excitement in the city that proves that no one does summer quite like Montreal.

Here are all of the new restaurants in Montreal to check out in July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pangea Restaurant (@pangea.mtl)



A new Mediterranean oasis in the heart of Old Montreal, Pangea is the largest restaurant-bar-terrasse-supper club venue in the city’s glitziest neighbourhood.

On the menu, you’ll find a beachside Mediterranean fusion, taking inspiration from this flavourful corner of the world in elevated and sophisticated plates. It may give exotic, faraway vibes, but don’t be surprised if it becomes your second home this summer.

Address: 104 rue Saint Paul E.

Phone Number: (514) 386-1432

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INVISIBLE (@invisiblebar.mtl)



Everybody loves to be in the know of a good secret spot… and it doesn’t get more in-the-know than Invisibile Bar in the Parc-Extension.

From the team behind Lima 14, Invisible is a new concept of tapas and cocktails inspired by Peruvian culture. Serving elevated takes on the Latin countries’ fresh and vibrant cuisine, paired with stunning cocktails and the city’s hottest DJs, it won’t be long before this spot won’t stay invisible for long.

Address: 8553 boul. Saint Laurent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’Avenue La Nuit 🌚 (@lavenuelanuit)



One of Montreal’s favourite brunch spots is keeping the great food and even better vibes going all night long with its new late-night menu.

Known for its graffiti walls, funky staff, and decadent plates, L’avenue’s late-night menu is just as decadent with plates like beef brisket tartare, chicken schnitzel, and ali baba guru, a slow-cooked lamb curry. And the best part is… they take reservations at night!

Address: 3612 rue Notre Dame O.

Phone Number: (438) 387-3668

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shushuto Bar à Ramen + Tapas (@shushuto_mtl)



Over in Pointe Saint Charles, Shushuto recently opened on Saint Patrick, serving up a fusion of Japanese ramen and tapas.

The space is a nod to Japan, with an open design and use of red lights that creates an ambiance of intrigue just as the far east country has done for thousands of years. Indulge in a variety of sharable plates for the table before sinking your teeth into the main event: gorgeous bowls of ramen.

Address: 2600 rue Saint Patrick

Phone Number: (438) 381-7979

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muze Lounge & Terrasse (@muzemontreal)



Montreal’s hot new hotel is Honeyrose in Quartier des spectacles, whose lounge and bar isn’t just a new favourite for tourists, but for locals, too.

Offering the glitz and glam of Miami with the sophistication and laid-back nature of Montreal, Muze’s dining room and terrasse is the perfect place for drinks after work or a night out on the town.

Address: 355 boul. de Maisonneuve O.

Phone Number: (514) 656-8635