Some of Montreal's favourite bars just got a whole new summer menu

Warehouse bars across Quebec have been gearing up for summer 2023 and they’ve just launched a new menu for the upcoming season.

Known for good vibes and great value on food and drink, Warehouse locations across the province, including Montreal’s own Le Warehouse and L’entrepot, are happy to introduce their new Summer Feature Menu with delicious menu items at an affordable price.

The new menu has something for everyone, so get ready to snack on your soon-to-be favourite summer meals, including the mango chipotle fried corn ribs, root beer pulled pork sandwich, and fish and chips.

Food isn’t the only part of the menu getting a summer extension. You’ll be able to wash down these tasty plates with new elevated cocktails for their expanded menu like the Gin & Espresso Tonic and Kentucky Buck.

If you’re planning on vibing sober, they have a host of new non-alcoholic drinks, the Mango Vanilla Float, perfect for hot summer nights with friends.

As always, all food items at Warehouse’s five Quebec locations are under $10 — with a constant rotation of daily drink specials to keep you coming back every night of the week.

Be sure to check out Warehouse’s 2 pm to 5 pm Daily Power Hour, a supercharged Happy Hour where drinks start at just $4.95. Le Warehouse and L’entrepot in Montreal are also getting brand-new patios for this summer, so you can enjoy all your Warehouse favs while working on your tan.

So whether you’re looking for great food and drinks, immaculate vibes, and an Instagrammable atmosphere, you can hit up any Warehouse location for the perfect summer hangout.