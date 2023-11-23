Social media is having a field day with the Montreal Canadiens’ new jersey sponsor.

Habs away jerseys will feature an Air Canada patch on them going forward, and the company’s red maple leaf logo has everyone making the same joke.

Canadiens announce multi-year away jersey partnership agreement with @AirCanada as part of the NHL’s Jersey Advertising Program.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/CjUNeloMZT — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 22, 2023

After the image above was released, fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts. Supporters from both sides were chiming in with jokes about the Canadiens rival’s logo – the Toronto Maple Leafs’ – being on the Montreal-based team’s sweater.

Nice Maple Leaf on the front I see https://t.co/MLDugBAulI — Leafs Updates (@LeafsUpdates21) November 22, 2023

Not only the Habs own the Maple Leaf but they even rent it — Don Draper (@DonDraperMadMen) November 22, 2023

There is a maple on the front of this jersey — Jenaya (@tavmarnythews) November 22, 2023

They have a maple leaf on their jersey🤣🤣 https://t.co/GNZla7ZPG9 — 🏒Madison (@MaddieTalks22) November 22, 2023

Not a maple leaf on the Habs jerseys 💀 — SaveTheBees777 (@SaveTheBees777) November 22, 2023

Good job putting a maple leaf on the habs jersey! — kyle (@NYsports999) November 22, 2023

I love that you put the Leafs on your jersey — Hockeylover5000 (@Hockeylover5000) November 22, 2023

Go 🍁 — Duke Coxwell (@TheLaxedd) November 22, 2023

The Montreal Maple Leaf Lounges. Hmmm… — Bill Harris (@bharrishabs) November 22, 2023

Leafs fans will never stop making fun of us for having a maple leaf on our jersey — Nicolas Godin (@godin_nicolas) November 22, 2023

This is pathetic – remove it. The holy grail of jerseys with a maple leaf on it !!! — nicolas (@nicolas98695714) November 22, 2023

This is not right! We cannot have a maple leaf on the Habs jersey get this off the jersey asap!! — Habs87 (@Habs_87) November 22, 2023

The Montreal Maple Leafs, How are the Hab faithful going to let this happen. lol — Sandy/Tkachuk/Norris/Stutzle = Ultimate Core (@davehorowitz1) November 22, 2023

#LeafsForever looks awesome. — Hildeby or not to be (@bitesit71) November 22, 2023

HAHAHA the Montreal Maple LEAFS https://t.co/QzGqwNj3iW — THE DON SWEENIUS (@Sweenius) November 22, 2023