Everyone is making the same joke about the new Canadiens jersey ad

Nov 23 2023, 12:07 am
Per Haljestam/USA TODAY Sport | Montreal Canadiens

Social media is having a field day with the Montreal Canadiens’ new jersey sponsor.

Habs away jerseys will feature an Air Canada patch on them going forward, and the company’s red maple leaf logo has everyone making the same joke.

After the image above was released, fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts. Supporters from both sides were chiming in with jokes about the Canadiens rival’s logo – the Toronto Maple Leafs’ – being on the Montreal-based team’s sweater.

