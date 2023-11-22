Canadiens launch new jersey sponsor on away uniforms

The Montreal Canadiens will be taking to the skies every time they hit the ice on the road.

The Canadiens are launching a six-year partnership with Air Canada to sponsor on their away uniforms, the team announced today.

“It’s a privilege for us to have a longstanding relationship with Canada’s national carrier in Air Canada, and we’re proud to formalize a partnership that will showcase Air Canada’s brand whenever we play on the road,” said Groupe CH President of Sports and Entertainment France Margaret Belanger in a statement. “We entrust Air Canada to move our players from city to city, and now that connection will be featured on the ice itself, as our team plays before our fans in NHL markets everywhere.”

It’s the second jersey sponsor in team history after RBC staked their claim to the team’s home uniforms beginning last season.

Each year, as part of the partnership, the team and Air Canada will auction off a set of game-worn uniforms, with all proceeds benefiting local children’s charities.

“As the Official Airline of the Montreal Canadiens, Air Canada is deeply passionate about our relationship with the organization and its devoted fans throughout Quebec and across North America,” said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital at Air Canada, and President of Aeroplan. “As hockey lovers ourselves, it’s a privilege to fly the team across the continent and proudly represent our support and partnership on and off the ice.”

Fans interested in getting Canadiens jerseys with the patch can do so with no additional charge at Tricolore Sports locations inside the Bell Centre and at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard or via phone at 514-989-2836.