Montreal has a new Mediterranean-inspired gourmand cafe and restaurant (VIDEO)

The Golden Square Mile has a brand new cafe, offering a Mediterranean-inspired gourmet coffee shop and restaurant to all Montreal foodies.

Améa — which opened in October — is a restaurant and cafe nestled inside downtown Montreal’s historic Maison Alcan building.

The new spot says its name is derived from the French word “âme,” which means soul. “Améa is an ode to the vision, warmth, and heart behind our menu,” says the eatery.

Located at the corner of Sherbrooke and Stanley streets, Améa is a stone’s throw from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and is easily walkable to Scotiabank Theatre, Le Cours Montreal, and the vibrant downtown core.

The cafe can be accessed by the 1188 Sherbrooke West entrance or by the side entrance at 2100 Stanley, with underground parking available seven days a week.

Améa says its menu is crafted with “heart and the highest attention to detail,” offering an array of Mediterranean-inspired dishes including traditional Italian fare, pizza in teglia, seasonal salads, and baked goods meant to be savoured — from la mattina to l’hora del cafe.

The magnificent spot has a selection of pizzas, including its signature Margherita and Pancetta and Potato — which are baked fresh daily.

Améa also has handmade pastries, baked every morning using locally sourced ingredients including hand-churned butter and fresh chocolate bark. “Our range of pastries from croissants, zeppoles, bombolones and cookies are all inspired by traditional Italian recipes,” says the restaurant. “Our breads of the highest quality are created through a partnership with Miette Boulangerie.”

Améa also dished out a blend of “tradition and innovation,” with a range of vegan and vegetarian options. From traditional Italian dishes like eggplant parmigiana to savoury sandwiches and colourful salads, the cafe/restaurant hybrid says its menu item is inspired by the seasons and the freshest local ingredients.

Améa is open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.