Popular NBC hosts set to broadcast from Quebec City this week

The Quebec Winter Carnival, now in its 69th edition, is one of Canada’s quintessential winter events. But this year, two special guests from down south are coming up to help get the party started.

Last week Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, the hosts of the hit NBC show TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, announced on the air that they would be taping two shows in Quebec City on Thursday, February 2.

The duo will be reporting live from the festival and showcasing a series of events and activities from the largest winter carnival in the world. According to NBC, the tapings will take place at Bistro 1640 along Rue Sainte-Anne in the heart of Old Quebec.

Fans of the show are encouraged to join the outdoor audience. The shooting schedule is as follows:

Time: 8:15 am — audience arrival

10 am — first show taping (live)

11:30 am — second show taping

Please be advised: All audience joining the outdoor space will be required to go through a security screening. Fans are encouraged to dress warmly and bring posters.