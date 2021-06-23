Free rent offered as move-in incentive at these Montreal properties

Montreal landlords and property managers have increasingly offered rental incentives as move-in motivation, some even including free rent, gym memberships, and gift cards.

Because of the pandemic, supply has increased and demand has decreased when it comes to rental properties across the city.

“Many deals are geared toward students eager to sign a lease and get back in the classroom,” says Rentals.ca in an email shared with Daily Hive.

The Ottawa-based rental agency says incentives could continue to be offered through 2022, depending on how quickly COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and how quickly rental demand can catch up to supply.

If you’re in the market for a new spot this summer, here are some Montreal rental units offering incentives, according to Rentals.ca.

Click through each entry for more details and photos.

LaCité is offering one month for free for renters who sign a lease as well as an exclusive Club LaCité gym membership, which includes an outdoor pool, fitness centre, and tennis court.

Landlords are offering renters 50% off two and three months of rent for this new building in Griffintown.

This building on Durocher in the McGill Ghetto is offering up to two months of free rent and an $800 move-in bonus for students.

This one, two, and three-bedroom apartment in downtown is offering two months of free rent for new lease signees.

Renters signing a 12-month lease will get the first month free at this downtown apartment building. Renters who sign an eight-month lease will get $500 off the first month, and extra savings are being offered to renters who sign with their friends — $200 off for groups of two, $225 off for groups of three, and $250 for groups of four.

Students can sign a 12-month lease before June 30 and live rent-free in the event of complete cancellation of on-campus courses.

Renters who move in before July 1 can get two months of free rent and a choice of a variety of special packages including tandem skydiving and gift cards.