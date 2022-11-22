Here’s how you can get free entry to FIVE Montreal museums

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Espace pour la vie announced that all five of its science museums across Montreal will be holding a 48-hour period of free entry for visitors.

While tickets usually range between $16 and $22, between Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11, people will be allowed to explore the Biodome, newly opened Biosphere, Botanical Garden, Insectarium, and Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium without paying.

From December 7 to 19, Montreal is hosting the 15th UN Conference on Biodiversity, COP15. As a result, Espace pour la vie has launched its free initiative “to celebrate the importance of preserving biodiversity.”

While entry is free, you still have to reserve a ticket and time before showing up. Reservations are filling up fast so be sure to get yours in ASAP.

