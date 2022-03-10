Get free Mr. Puffs at their new Montreal location this weekend

Mr. Puffs is expanding once again. And there’s something in it for customers who visit during opening weekend.

To celebrate their newest location at 1500 Boulevard de Maisonneuve O #7, the pastry pitstop is hosting an opening party this Saturday, March 12 from 11 am to 3 pm. The sweetest part — aside from the puffs themselves — is that every customer who walks in is entitled to six free puffs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Puffs • Dessert Bar (@mrpuffscanada)

Since opening in Montreal back in 2004, the Greek-style dessert chain Mr. Puffs has not stopped growing. With dozens of locations all over Quebec, and even in the United States, it might be fair to say that these things have been selling like hotcakes!

While these Greek beignets have become somewhat of a trendy treat with their wide variety of flavours and glazes, the recipe for the donuts, traditionally called Loukoumades, actually goes back about 2,800 years.

Back in ancient Greece they were decorated like Olympic medals and given to athletes and participants.

Luckily you won’t need to run a marathon to get your hands on some this weekend.