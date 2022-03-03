It takes Montrealers about four guesses to solve Wordle puzzles every day

How many tries does it take you on average to succeed in Wordle every day?

Because the average guess for Montrealers is 3.91, good for fourth in all of Canada.

According to a new study by WordTips , which analyzes Twitter data regarding the popular game, Canada is the 17th best country in the world at solving daily puzzles.

Within Canada, Toronto is the best at solving Wordles, averaging 3.81 guesses. Vancouver followed suit at 3.84, followed by Ottawa, Montreal, and Edmonton, rounding out the top five.

As a country, Canada takes 3.90 guesses per day to solve the puzzles, barely eeking out our Ameican neighbours, who need 3.92.

On a bigger scale, Sweden is the world’s best Wordle solver, needing an average of 3.72 guesses per daily puzzle.