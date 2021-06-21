Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Montreal: Environment Canada

It’s the first official day of summer and the weather is not expected to be very kind to Montreal.

The Montreal metropolitan area is staring off the workweek under a severe thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada issued the alert just after 8 am on Monday morning, calling for “severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain” on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to feel like almost 40ºC this afternoon, reaching highs of “feels like” 38ºC.

“Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” warns the weather agency. “Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce either large hail, damaging winds, and/or torrential rainfall.

The alert is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Environment Canada asks locals to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.