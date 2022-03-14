Montreal temperatures expected to hit double digits this week

It’s been an especially long winter for Montrealers, who’ve had to endure a nightly curfew, more than enough freezing rain, and oh, so much snow.

Spring seems to finally be on the horizon for the city, as daily temperatures are expected to go up throughout the week. According to the Weather Network, after Monday, daily highs will remain above 1°C as we head into late March.

The week’s peak temperature should occur sometime on Thursday, which is also St. Patrick’s Day. That’s when temperatures are expected to hit a high of 10°C.

The sun will not only make temperatures warmer this week; it will also be around for more of the day. With the weekend’s switch to daylight saving time, the sun in Montreal will only set after 7 pm. It will remain that way until September.

Montrealers should not celebrate spring’s arrival just yet, though. Quebec winters have a way of overstaying their welcome.

Let’s hope this one doesn’t.