Nearly $5 billion will be spent filling Montreal's potholes over next 10 years

Montreal and potholes are a package deal. For as long we can remember, the two have gone hand in hand. But a new 10-year, near $5 billion project launched by the City is looking to change that, and hopefully, make Montreal easier and safer to drive around.

According to a report by La Presse, the City has already begun a pothole clogging initiative in certain populated areas that should conclude before snow thaws. These measures are part of Mayor Valérie Plante’s long-term $4.8 billion dollar project that is set to conclude by 2032.

As part of the initiative, the City is planning a complete levelling and re-surfacing of Saint-Laurent Boulevard, between De Maisonneuve Boulevard and Sherbrooke Street, in 2023.

Another major phase of work will take place the following year, in 2024, between Avenue Viger and Boulevard De Maisonneuve.

Montreal’s citizens can continue to report potholes and other road obstacles by visiting the City’s website or calling 311.