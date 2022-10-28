Spooky and sunny: Here is Montreal's weekend and Halloween weather forecast

Nobody wants to dress up as a zombie and then have to throw on a coat, gloves, and tuque overtop.

And it doesn’t seem like we’ll have to.

Montreal is forecast for some sunshine and warmth all weekend, the warmest of which is expected on Halloween night.

According to The Weather Network, the last few days of October are expected to bring three straight days of above-10ºC weather with 10 hours of sunshine in store for both Saturday and Sunday.

Halloween Monday is forecast to be the warmest with “feels like” highs of 15ºC.

There is a slight chance of rain on Halloween but less than one millimetre shouldn’t dampen your costume.

