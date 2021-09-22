Here's what Montreal's weather will be like on first day of fall

Today marks the first day of fall, but Montrealers won’t have to pull out their parkas just yet.

According to Weather.com, Wednesday afternoon is expected to reach highs of 25° with 68% humidity.

On September 22, the first official day of fall, the forecast predicts a 20% chance of overnight showers around the Montreal area.

In fact, the forecast calls for precipitation between Thursday and Friday, making for a wet start to the season, followed by a drop in temperatures over the weekend.

Temperatures over the coming days will be relatively warm, with daytime highs between 20°C and 27°C. Nighttime temperatures over the weekend will reach lows of 12°C.

Earlier this month, the Weather Network predicted a warm start to fall and the early arrival of winter in Quebec’s long-term fall forecast.