It's expected to feel like more than 30ºC in Montreal this weekend

Montreal is welcoming in June’s first weekend exactly as it should be: hot hot weather.

According to The Weather Network’s seven-day forecast, Mother Nature is expected to bring five consecutive days of “feels like” temperatures over 30ºC, starting Friday.

For the weekend, the weather agency says a “feels like” high of 36ºC is forecast for Sunday before jolting up to near 40ºC at the start of next week.

Before temperatures reach the high 30s, Thursday is expected to bring 20 mm of rainfall, totalling 30 mm over four consecutive days.

Besides being hot, the weekend is also forecasting five and eight hours of sunlight, respectively.

According to The Weather Network’s long-term summer forecast, Quebec can expect “widespread drought conditions” and “extended periods of dry weather” throughout the summer.

“Periods of hot weather are likely, but we will also see significant breaks from the heat,” says the weather agency. “A strong finish to summer is expected with warm weather continuing deep into September.”

Until then, keep cool this weekend, Montreal.