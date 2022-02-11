It's expected to feel almost 20º colder by the end of the weekend

If you’re enjoying heading into the weekend with mild temperatures, bundle up because the weather in Montreal is expected to drop by nearly 20ºC over the next 48 hours.

According to The Weather Network’s weekend forecast, temperatures in Montreal will “feel like” -19ºC on Sunday, compared to today’s relatively mild -2ºC.

Temperatures are also forecast to dip to -21ºC on Valentine’s Day, just in time for you to cuddle up next to your boo.

The rollercoaster temperatures are expected to reach above freezing at the end of next week, with the extended forecast calling for 4ºC and rainy on Thursday and Friday.

Currently, eight regions across Quebec are under an extreme cold warning where temperatures can drop to as frigid as -45ºC overnight on Saturday.

The weather warnings are in effect for Aupaluk, James Bay and La Grande River, Kangirsuk, Tasiujaq, Abitibi, Matagami, Témiscamingue, and Waskaganish.