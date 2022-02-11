5 alternative date ideas for Valentine's Day in Montreal

When it comes to February 14, obviously, you can’t go wrong with a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, especially here in Montreal, where great restaurants are in abundance.

But maybe this year, you’d like to do things a little differently for the international day of romance. Why not think outside the heart-shaped box?

So, if you were considering stepping away from the traditional chocolate-and-flowers routine, here are five alternative ways you and your partner can celebrate Valentine’s Day in Montreal.

Escape room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game (@amazemontreal)

How well do you and your partner work together? Here’s one way to find out.

A/MAZE will challenge you in more ways than you thought possible, and there’s only one way to escape: by solving the puzzle. In a limited amount of time, you’ll have to find clues, crack codes, and solve problems in one of their themed rooms, ranging from a 1926 prison cell to a mad scientist’s lab, a WWII bunker, and a submarine.

When: Various times

Where: Atwater, Le Plateau, Pointe-Claire, Old Port

Price: $24 to $35 per person

Ice skating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vieux-Port de Montréal (@vieuxportmtl)

While many outdoor activities are limited during winter in Montreal, ice skating is alive and well.

With the city’s seemingly infinite number of rinks to choose from, it can be tough to choose the right one for you and your partner.

But, if we had to pick, we’d probably go with the Old Port Skating Rink.

This spot, arguably the best place for outdoor skating on the island, is now open to the public after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The Old Port Skating Rink offers skaters smooth sheets of ice every day until March 6.

Smooth ice and beautiful views = romance à la Canadienne.

When: 10 am – 9 pm

Where: Bassin du, Montréal, QC H2Y 2E2

Price: $8 per person

Museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musée des beaux-arts (@mbamtl)

If visiting a museum sounds like a pleasant change of scenery for V-Day, then look no further than the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA).

In an email shared with Daily Hive, the MMFA says the museum is currently showing the major exhibition Riopelle: The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures, along with the discovery exhibitions GRAFIK! Five Centuries of German and Austrian Graphics, Yehouda Chaki: Mi Makir; A Search for the Missing and Manuel Mathieu: Survivance.

Why not surround yourselves with beauty this Valentine’s Day?

When: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest

Price: $16 to $24 (tickets must be reserved in advance)

La Grande Roue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Grande Roue de Montréal 🎡 (@lagranderouedemontreal)

La Grande Roue de Montréal, the tallest observation wheel in Canada, offers breathtaking views of Montreal.

The wheel has 42 individual cabins, fitted with ultra-clear tempered glass windows, allowing you to feast your eyes on a limitless panoramic view of all four seasons of the year.

Try to book a spot at sunset for an extra romantic feel.

When: 10 am to 11 pm

Where: 362 Rue de la Commune E

Price: $28 per person

Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strom Spa Nordique (@stromspa)

Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to pamper yourself with your significant other by your side.

So if you’re looking to relax, we suggest checking out one of Strom Nordic Spa’s many Valentine’s Day deals.

From skincare, massages, and thermal baths, Strom is a taste of pure luxury.

Their four locations across Quebec also feature food and cocktail choices.

When: 9 am to 10 pm

Where: 1001 Bd de la Forêt, Verdun

Price: Varies