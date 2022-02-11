A protest supporting the ongoing “Freedom Convoy” is scheduled to take place in Montreal this weekend.

The “Unis dans l’Amour pour la Liberté” is slated to take place on Saturday at 10 am at Jarry Park. According to the group’s Facebook page, more than 4,000 people are expected to take part.

The Facebook group says it’s a “great way to come together in love to demonstrate our disagreement with government measures” two days before Valentine’s Day.

In a phone call with the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), police officers told Daily Hive the force is aware of the protest and will be ready to intervene if streets are blocked off like they have been in Ottawa for nearly three weeks.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says officials are “looking very closely at what happened in Ottawa and Quebec City” and that police forces are “well-prepared” for any manifestation.

Plante says she supports Montrealer’s decision to “gather, bring their voices out,” and “people who protest peacefully” but says she does not support trucks that could potentially block off streets and hazard city operations.

“We’re still in a state of emergency, so it’s very important people protest peacefully and respect health measures,” she said.

Organizers for the “Unis dans l’Amour pour la Liberté” protest say its organizing a “mega convoy” will head to Ottawa after its demonstration in Montreal.

Last week, according to Quebec Police Chief Denis Turcotte, a total of 170 tickets were handed out over a three-day period during the provincial capital’s weekend protest.