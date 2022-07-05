Considering the chaos currently taking place at Montreal airports, you may not be enticed by cheap flights departing from YUL, but maybe optimism for the end of the summer is in the cards?

If that’s the case, travel hopefuls might want to consider flying from Montreal to Quito, Ecuador, for only $440, roundtrip including taxes.

The fine folks at YUL Deals are highlighting the deal where Copa Airlines has dropped the price of its flights from Montreal to Quito for select dates in late August, September, and October.

The flights all have one stop each way in Panama, but considering Google Flights currently prices YUL to UIO at upwards of $1,400 (some with two stops), it’s a pretty nifty deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Quito (@visit_quito)

Copa says fully vaccinated travellers (two or three doses) do not require a negative COVID-19 test result to enter Ecuador. Unvaccinated folks are required to show a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of arrival.

Quito is the capital of Ecuador and sits high in the gorgeous Andean foothills at an altitude of 2,850 metres. The city is constructed on the grounds of an ancient Incan city and is known for preserving its rich colonial center, 16th-century churches, and European, Moorish, and Indigenous styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Quito (@visit_quito)

Here’s how to find and book this deal:

Try the following Google Flights search:

Google Flights: Montreal to Quito, Ecuador

– Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for cheap date combinations Adjust the trip length (at the bottom) Look for dates that are $476 roundtrip Go to Kayak, Skyscanner, or FlightHub

– Use the same dates you found on Google Flights

Before you pack your camera, shades, and wardrobe, your flight deal should look like this:

It’s a little bit of work for a lot of money saved. Who doesn’t like cheap flights out of Montreal?

Happy travels!