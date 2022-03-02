6 Montreal-based Ukrainian businesses to support

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zytynsky’s Deli (@zytynskysdeli)



This family-run Ukrainian deli has been dishing out authentic Ukrainian food since 1922 in its cozy shop in Rosemount.

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Address: 3350 rue Beaubien Est

If you’re looking for flowers, Fleuriste Cote-des-Neiges is a family-run Ukrainian florist in Cote-des-Neiges that specializes in plants, wedding flowers, high-style gift baskets, tropicals, and more.

Plus, they deliver all across Montreal.

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Address: 5779 Cote-des-Neiges

Get a little bit of everything at this European grocery store run by Ukrainian Montrealers.

We’re talking meats, veggies, nuts, bread, desserts, jams, seafood, marinated and pickled vegetables, dried fruit, and much more.

Time: 8 am to 9 pm

Address: 5252 rue Paré





Green and Fresh deliver food straight to your home or business. The Ukrainian-run business says they deliver organic fruits and vegetables, “just like what our grandparents used to call food.”

Time: 24/7

Address: Virtual



Quebec Smoked Meat prepares a variety of meat including smoked, ham, bacon, sausages, and much more.

The owners are from Ukraine but have been specializing in meat in Montreal since 1950.

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Address: 1889 Centre Street



This authentic Polish Ukrainian resto in Lasalle specializes in perogies and sausages, offering both delivery and dine-in options.

Time: 9 am to 3 pm, closed Saturdays & Sundays

Address: 1256 Avenue Dollard