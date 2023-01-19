Montreal's pro basketball team holding open tryouts this weekend

If you think your basketball skills are top-tier and have dreams of playing professionally, this weekend is your chance to show your stuff.

Earlier this week the Montreal Tundra announced that they would be holding open tryouts for the team. According to a press release, the tryouts will take place at the UQAM Sports Center at 1212 Rue Sanguinet on Saturday, January 21 from noon to 5 pm, and Sunday, January 22, from noon to 2 pm. Sunday’s tryouts will feature the best players from Saturday’s tryouts.

“We’ve been filling out our roster since the beginning of the year,” explains Tundra Owner and Manager Juan Mendez, who adds that they won’t finalize the team until seeing the talent that will “turn up at the open tryouts.”

The Tundra, who will play their inaugural game in The Basketball League (TBL) in March, unveiled their name, logo and mascot back in December. The organization intends to make up a squad of local talent.

“This is a city thirsty for basketball,” says Mendez, who played for the Canadian National Team. “Having our guys with their feet on the ground and in the places where people of all ages play will, we hope, remind people that we are all in this effort to bring more basketball to the city together.”

For more information regarding the tryouts, you can contact the Tundra by phone or email at [email protected] and (514) 726-4880.