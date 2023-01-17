P.K. Subban concludes Montreal trip with gift from Élise Béliveau

Despite being away from the Canadiens for nearly seven years, P.K. Subban still has a lot of fans in Montreal. That was made evident when he was honoured with his own Bell Centre ceremony last week.

His biggest supporter of all, though, might be none other than Élise Béliveau.

Subban didn’t dare leave Quebec without paying the 88-year-old a visit. And on Monday, that’s exactly what he did, sharing a look at their latest encounter on Twitter.

Always save the best “4” last. Merci “4” le cadeau! Bella Béliveau ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q74hCeaRAj — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 16, 2023

“Always save the best ‘4’ last,” punned Subban, who included photos and a video of the pair. He also thanked her for gifting him paintings of both himself and Madame Béliveau’s late husband, Jean.

“Thank you for the gift, Bella Béliveau,” wrote the newly retired player.

Subban first befriended Madame Béliveau in the early years of his career with the Habs. Their bond was strengthened when her late husband, the great Jean Béliveau passed away back in 2014. Often seen blowing kisses to her in the stands, Subban quickly became her favourite player.

She also joined him in 2015 when he pledged to donate $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

“I am proud to walk in the footsteps of my idol Jean Béliveau by giving back to the community and feel privileged to be able to help transform the lives of sick children and their families,” said the defenceman at the unveiling of the hospital’s atrium named in his honour.

Later that season, Subban was presented with the Jean Béliveau Trophy, awarded annually to a member of the team to recognize his charitable activities and community involvement.