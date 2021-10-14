5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, October 14
Because of Thanksgiving, we’re already past the halfway point of the workweek.
And that’s something we can all be thankful for.
It may be fall, but it’s still very pleasant to be out and about. So make sure to take advantage of the lovely weather, because it’ll be snowing before you know it.
And if you want your week to feel like it’s zooming by even quicker, here are a few things you can do in and around the city today.
Pumpkinferno at Upper Canada Village
How about more than 7,000 pumpkins in one place?
Pumpkinferno, the one-kilometre walk with a backdrop of the picturesque 19th-century setting, is only 148 kilometres from Montreal.
Biodôme Montreal
After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.
Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.
Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.
When: Daily
Time: 9 am – 6 pm
Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online
Pop-up arcade at Time Out Market
Retro arcade games at the biggest food court in Montreal, what more could you want?
When: Every day
Time: 12 pm to 8 pm
Where: Eaton Centre, 705 Saint-Catherine Street W
Price: $1 per token
Tonga Lumina
Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.
Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.
When: From now until October 16
Time: 10 pm
Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant
Price: Starts at $12.50, available online
Barbie Expo
Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.
Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.
When: Daily
Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1455 Rue Peel
Price: Free admission