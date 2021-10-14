5 things to do in Montreal today: Thursday, October 14

Because of Thanksgiving, we’re already past the halfway point of the workweek.

And that’s something we can all be thankful for.

It may be fall, but it’s still very pleasant to be out and about. So make sure to take advantage of the lovely weather, because it’ll be snowing before you know it.

And if you want your week to feel like it’s zooming by even quicker, here are a few things you can do in and around the city today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upper Canada Village (@uppercanadavill)

How about more than 7,000 pumpkins in one place?

Pumpkinferno, the one-kilometre walk with a backdrop of the picturesque 19th-century setting, is only 148 kilometres from Montreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal is finally reopened.

Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

When: Daily

Time: 9 am – 6 pm

Where: 4777 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Price: $16.50 – $21.50, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Market Montréal (@timeoutmarketmontreal)

Retro arcade games at the biggest food court in Montreal, what more could you want?

When: Every day

Time: 12 pm to 8 pm

Where: Eaton Centre, 705 Saint-Catherine Street W

Price: $1 per token

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOMENT FACTORY (@momentfactory)

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.

Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.

When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie Expo (@barbieexpo)

Montreal is home to the Barbie Expo, the largest permanent collection of Barbie dolls in the world.

Guests have the chance to see and snap pics of over 1,000 one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls, all dressed by the city’s leading fashion designers.

When: Daily

Time: Friday, 10 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 6 pm; Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 1455 Rue Peel

Price: Free admission