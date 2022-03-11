Get busy! 11 things to do in Montreal this weekend: March 11 to 13

Montreal is starting to feel like it’s back to normal amid another wave of eased COVID-19 restrictions.

For those of you in town who are comfortable heading out, here are a bunch of fun things to do across the island as we near March’s halfway point.

v

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imagine Monet (@imagine_monet)

Montreal has welcomed an immersive Charles Monet exhibition, the French painter and founder of impressionism, who is among the most famous figures in the history of the art world.

Imagine Monet immerses visitors at Arsenal Contemporary Art for what is the exhibit’s world premiere.

Akin to the Imagine Van Gogh exhibition before the pandemic, the Monet exhibit displays more than 200 works from the artist through a projector, giant murals, and an immersive soundtrack.

The event explores works from the mid-1800s to the early 1900s and will “immerse the viewer in the heart of the works painted by the artist, particularly in France,” says the Arsenal Contemporary Art’s event listing.

When: Daily until March 27

Time: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Where: Arsenal Art Contemporain — 2020 Rue William

Price: $26 – $39, tickets only available online

Jeremy Olander

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Olander (@jeremyolander)

Jeremy Olander is a Swedish DJ and producer based in Stockholm. He’ll be spinning beats at the Théâtre Fairmount in case you haven’t danced out in a while.

When: Friday, March 11

Time: 9 pm – 12 am

Where: Théâtre Fairmount, 5240 Park Ave

Price: $35

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vieux-Port Steakhouse (@vieuxportsteakhouse)

The annual Happening Gourmand restaurant festival is back for the first time in two years, and dare we say, this year’s edition is better than ever.

The 14th annual Happening Gourmand is taking place from now until April 3, and eleven of Old Montreal’s most prestigious restaurants are participating.

Check out all the participating spots right here.

When: From now until April 3

Time: Varying times

Where: Various spots

Price: under $40

Music and movie fans can fuse the two arts together and listen to some of the film industry’s most iconic scores as performed by the FILMHarmonic Orchestra and GFN Productions

Live renditions include the scores from films like Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, Sergio Leone’s The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, and more.

When: Friday, March 11

Where: Place des Arts

Time: 7:30 pm

Price: from $69.99 to $129.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cabane Au Pied de Cochon (@cabaneaupieddecochon)

Three words: maple syrup taffy.

It’s slurpin’ season and you can’t top Quebec spots. Check out our favourites right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Puffs • Dessert Bar (@mrpuffscanada)

Mr. Puffs is expanding once again. And there’s something in it for customers who visit during opening weekend.

To celebrate its newest location, the pastry pitstop is hosting an opening party this weekend. The sweetest part — aside from the puffs themselves — is that every customer who walks in is entitled to six free puffs.

When: Saturday, March 12

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Where: 1500 Boulevard de Maisonneuve Ouest #7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dennis DaSilva (@dennisadasilvaa)

The Harlem Globetrotters combine athleticism, theatre, and comedy into their style of play and they’ll be electrifying the Bell Centre on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 12

Time: 7 pm

Where: Bell Centre

Price: Starting at $39.75, available online

As on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, Just For Laughs, and the CTV Comedy Channel, Nick Reynoldson has landed at The Comedy Nest all weekend for comedy fans looking to share a few laughs.

Local acts include Mike Carrozza, Shawn Stenhouse, Monica Hamburg, Wassim El-Mounzer, and Walter Lyng.

When: March 11 & 12

Time: 8 pm & 10:30 pm

Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 Ste. Catherine (3rd floor)

Price:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

What better way to beat the cold than by climbing on top of it?

If you’re getting restless in the middle of winter and have the urge to tackle new heights, this 12-metre-high ice wall at Parc Jean-Drapeau might be something to consider conquering.

The 100-metre-long rock climbing wall is naturally built and ideal for top-rope climbing and bouldering.

Access is reserved and free for members of the FQME (La Fédération québécoise de la montagne et de l’escalade). Daily prices cost $69.58, but climbers can also purchase a winter-long pass through the FQME website.

When: Every day until mid-March

Time: 6 am – 7 pm

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Starts at $69.58, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vieux-Port de Montréal (@vieuxportmtl)

Enjoy a traditional winter activity without having to drive far up north.

Dozens of tents have been set up at the Bassin de l’Horloge in the Old Port (near the Yacht Club Montreal) so you can tackle some ice fishing, right in Old Montreal.

For all you early risers, the activity opens early and stays open late for all you night owls, too.

When: Every day until March 15

Time: 6 am – 12 am

Where: Bassin de l’Horloge

Price: $30 per five-hour block

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New City Gas (@newcitygas)

A dramatic kinetic laser performance installation is taking place at New City Gas by Japanese multimedia artist Shohei Fujimoto.

The exhibit invites guests to “exist in a space and time all on its own.”

Trippy.

When: From now until April 10

Time: 4:30 to 8 pm

Where: New City Gas – 950 rue Ottawa

Price: $19 – $28, available online