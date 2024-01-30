Montreal has a unique connection to 14 of last 24 Super Bowls

Despite not having a current NFL franchise, Montreal boasts a unique and unexpected connection to the Super Bowl.

As pointed out on Monday in an X post from Jared Book, the deputy editor of Habs Eyes on the Prize, a fascinating trend has emerged regarding the city’s personal connections to starting quarterbacks in the NFL’s biggest game.

In fact, since 2001, a former Montreal Expos draft pick, the son of a former Expos player, or member of the Montreal Alouettes has taken to the field as the starting quarterback in 14 out of the last 24 Super Bowls.

That includes this year’s showdown.

Let us explain.

NFL star Tom Brady was famously drafted by the Expos in 1995. Meanwhile, Jared Goff’s father, Jerry, and Patrick Mahomes’ father are both former players of Montreal’s now-defunct MLB franchise.

Mahomes’ dad, Pat, may have never suited up for a game with the Expos, but he was signed to their minor-league affiliate, the Edmonton Trappers.

Then there’s Joe Burrow, who, back in November, donned his father Jim’s old Alouettes jersey before Montreal took home the 110th Grey Cup.

Looking at every Super Bowl matchup over the past quarter century, we can see that Montreal connections are all over the place, especially in the finals of the 2018 and 2020 seasons, when both QBs had Expos ties.

The following table shows that Brady makes up a large chunk of the pattern, but still… it’s pretty wacky.

XXXVI 2001 Tom Brady New England Patriots Kurt Warner St. Louis Rams XXXVII 2002 Brad Johnson Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rich Gannon Oakland Raiders XXXVIII 2003 Tom Brady New England Patriots Jake Delhomme Carolina Panthers XXXIX 2004 Tom Brady New England Patriots Donovan McNabb Philadelphia Eagles XL 2005 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers Matt Hasselbeck Seattle Seahawks XLI 2006 Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts Rex Grossman Chicago Bears XLII 2007 Eli Manning New York Giants Tom Brady New England Patriots XLIII 2008 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers Kurt Warner Arizona Cardinals XLIV 2009 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts XLV 2010 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers XLVI 2011 Eli Manning New York Giants Tom Brady New England Patriots XLVII 2012 Joe Flacco Baltimore Ravens Colin Kaepernick San Francisco 49ers XLVIII 2013 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks Peyton Manning Denver Broncos XLIX 2014 Tom Brady New England Patriots Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 50 2015 Peyton Manning Denver Broncos Cam Newton Carolina Panthers LI 2016 Tom Brady New England Patriots Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons LII 2017 Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles Tom Brady New England Patriots LIII 2018 Tom Brady New England Patriots Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams LIV 2019 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers LV 2020 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs LVI 2021 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals LVII 2022 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles

That brings us to this year, where Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to go back-to-back, taking on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.

And even though former NFLer and Quebec native Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff is no longer on the Chiefs, Montreal football fans may still have reason to favour one team.