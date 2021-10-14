Montreal among the most sexually liberal cities in the world

Montreal has been ranked as one of the world’s most sexually liberal cities.

The ranking used a variety of factors to determine which cities were the most sexually free, including the number of gay bars and sex shops there and how many LGBT and gay pride events take place.

It also looked at factors like whether or not gay marriage was legal and the state of gender rights in the respective cities.

The ranking, which was compiled by German publication Lust Magazine, vetted 25 cities, and Montreal squeezed into the top 10.

Lust points out that Montreal is considered one of the most liberal and liveliest cities in the world. “There are numerous strip clubs in the city centre and several gay bars,” says the publication. “Official brothels have been found in the city for decades; however, when it comes to prostitution, Montreal is pursuing an approach that resembles the so-called Swedish model: to offer sexual services is not illegal, but the purchase of such services is punished.”

Montreal was ranked as the most sexually liberal city in Canada, beating out Toronto, which landed at 14, and Vancouver in 25th.

New York topped the list, thanks to the overwhelming freedom and opportunities on offer in NYC, despite there are being some restrictions around sex work.

On why sexual freedom is so important, Lust suggests that sex positivity is a factor in the state of development of many areas of society.

“Because it says a lot about a society in general when minorities such as the LGBTQI community or women are restricted in their development opportunities. Such restrictions can be justified both with so-called traditional values ​​and also with political arguments.”