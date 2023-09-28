Cheap eats Montreal: September Surf does coffee and brunch right

It can be easy to see one of Montreal’s most beloved spots and think the prices have skyrocketed to meet its demand. But September Surf, Griffintown’s always-bustling cafe, is not only delicious but offers cheap eats, too.

Opened in 2016, “September was born from a love for coffee and surfing,” as is written on its website. Originally offering a surfboard workshop (did you know that Montreal has an impressive amount of surfers?!) and some bites, in 2018, to keep up with the demand of the popular cafe, the workshop was transformed into a kitchen, and the surfboard shop found a new home down the street.

Today, the cozily rustic space is as lowkey and laid back as you’d expect from a surf cafe.

On the menu, you can find classic breakfast items, like avocado toast and pancakes, with most items being $15 or less before tax.

I ordered the halloumi toast for $13.50, which comes with a generous, fluffy slice of toast, grilled halloumi and kale pesto, topped with a slaw with kale, almonds and a maple syrup vinaigrette.

If that wasn’t special enough, I decided to add a fried egg for $1.50 (or you can get it medium-boiled). Together, it came to $15 before tax, and it was the perfect portion to get amazing value and flavour for your money without going overboard.

My boyfriend ordered the deluxe sandwich for $9.70 before tax, which came with egg, lettuce, tomato, aioli, smoked ham and cornichons on a bun. Another perfectly created dish that takes a classic breakfast item and takes it to the next level, keeping both your stomach and your wallet happy.

No breakfast is complete without coffee, so we each ordered a cortado, but September Surf offers a wide range of coffees and teas and even offers bone broth.

Aside from the indoor tables, you can grab a seat outside in the back or street terrasse so you can soak up the sunshine with a little peace and solitude or be right in the action on Notre Dame.

Of course, September Surf is a go-to spot before the month ends, but this spot is fantastic for great food for cheap year-round. It’s easy to see why it’s always so busy.

Address: 2471 rue Notre-Dame St O.

Phone Number: 514-934-5000