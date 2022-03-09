Russian piano prodigy axed from Montreal Symphony Orchestra schedule

In the spirit of annexing all things Russian as a result of the country’s ongoing occupation of Ukraine, the Montreal Symphony Orchestra has decided to cancel the performances of piano prodigy Alexander Malofeev.

Malofeev, 20, was set to perform at the Michael Tilson Thomas: Monumental concerts on March 9, 10, and 13.

“I was very pleased to be working in Montreal for the first time with the extraordinary young pianist Alexander Malofeev,” said the orchestra’s conductor, Michael Tilson Thomas.

“It is regrettable that political situations have made it impossible. I look forward to the possibility of collaborating with him in the near future.”

In a press release provided to Daily Hive by the OSM’s head of public relations, the program change is explained. “The OSM feels that it would be inappropriate to receive Mr. Malofeev this week. We continue, however, to believe in the importance of maintaining relationships with artists of all nationalities who embrace messages of peace and hope. We look forward to welcoming this exceptional artist when the context allows it.”

In the same statement, the OSM reaffirmed its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and promised to donate in support of the community.

According to the OSM website, three performances of a production called Russian Concertos and French Tone Poems are still set to take place.