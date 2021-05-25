New Montreal catering company delivers customized pop-up picnics

Cue up that outdoor playlist because it’s picnic season in Montreal.

If you’re in the mood for some grass-side eating but don’t want to do any of the actual prep, a new catering company in Montreal will take care of everything picnic-related for you. You just need to sit down on your keister and enjoy the view.

The Soulful Social specializes in styled picnics, set up the location of the client’s choice. Customers choose a location (here’s looking at you, Mont-Royal) and the catering company takes care of the rest.

The company says picnic hopefuls can book an event in under two minutes through The Soulful Social Instagram page and can connect with friends through “nature, food, and each other.”

The company offers two pre-styled picnic experiences: the Gypset Desert — inspired by Joshua Tree National Park in California, and the Soulful Boho, which drew inspiration from the Australian outback.

The Soulful Social also offers fully customizable designs for customers who want to design their entire picnic from scratch.

All events have the complete picnic setup and takedown included in their price along with a low-set table, picnic rugs, assorted cushions, floral arrangements, dinnerware, cutlery, glassware, napkins. Add ons include cakes, butler service, balloon arrangements, fougasses, flower crown rentals, and hammock rentals because come on, picnics and hammocks are an outstanding duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Soulful Social (@the.soulfulsocial)

In an email with Daily Hive, The Soulful Social Founder Steffany Grew says her background in event and wedding planning, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, helped to turn her picnic catering company into a business.

“I love creating magic and spaces for people to connect,” she tells Daily Hive. “Last year I planned a picnic birthday celebration, mostly because I wanted a reason to get dressed up and celebrate. It’s been a tough year for so many people and all I wanted to do was connect and share the magic with my close friends.”

Grew says after her inaugural picnic setup, she realized there was an opportunity to share her pandemic-friendly event with more people. She says The Soulful Social was created to bring joy to everyone during such an unprecedented time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Soulful Social (@the.soulfulsocial)

When it comes to flower arrangements, meals, and pastries, The Soulful Social collaborates with local businesses from all over the city.

More information, prices, and photos are available on the catering company’s Instagram page.