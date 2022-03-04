PhotosCurated

Montreal en photo: 22 terrific shots of the city from the past week

Mar 4 2022, 3:05 pm
mariem_jemmali / Instagram

Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been captured through the camera lens. And to no one’s surprise, this week’s Instagram submissions have impressed us once again.

From busy downtown streets to enchanting local wildlife, our local photographers have once again done us justice.

If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.

But for now, here are 22 terrific shots of the city from the past week.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blog Bymelm.com ✈️ (@melicanada)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emilie (@mily_mtl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @diablo_600

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by YWD (@relax_cash)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanny Boursin (@fny.boursin)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Latulippe (@stevephotographe_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Agora Montréal (@agoramontreal)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Latulippe (@stevephotographe_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eric Branover (@ericbranover)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Peroramas (@johnperoramas)

