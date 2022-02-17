Montreal parking prices to increase across city as of next week

If you’re lucky enough to find a parking spot downtown, it will soon be a little more expensive.

As of Monday, February 21, the price of street parking in Montreal will increase by an hourly rate of 25 cents.

According to a press release from the Sustainable Mobility Agency, the increase “is intended to be below the rate of inflation.”

The by-law, which was made official by the municipal council of the City of Montreal back in January, also allows for a “rate increase for parking lots managed by the Agency.” This increase will be effective as of April 1, 2022.

The payment terminals as well as the P$ Service mobile and P$ Montréal Centre-Ville applications will be adjusted accordingly.