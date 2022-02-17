Snowfall warning: Nearly 15 cm of snow is expected in Montreal tonight

The end of the workweek is shaping up to end with plenty of snow throughout Montreal.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Montreal metropolitan area, calling for nearly 15 cm of powder throughout Thursday night.

The weather agency says precipitation falling as rain will “change over to snow this evening.” The transition will be accompanied by a “rapid drop in temperatures” and a risk of freezing rain.

Surfaces like roads, walkways, and parking lots could become icy, slippery, and dangerous on Thursday night, warns Environment Canada.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” continues the alert. “Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The alert, issued just before 5 am on Thursday, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

What’s more, snowfall is expected every day over the next six days in Montreal, as per The Weather Network — with up to 10 cm in the cards for early next week.

Is anyone else starting to dream of March Break on a beach?

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.