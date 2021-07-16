The naked bike ride is happening in Montreal this weekend

The cheekiest cycling event of the summer is returning to Montreal this weekend as the city’s naked bike ride is officially taking off (their clothes too).

The Montreal branch of the World Naked Bike Ride announced on Facebook that the event would take place on Saturday, July 17.

The full monty cycling event was initially done to raise awareness about reducing fossil fuels and to promote alternative modes of transport like cycling (but you know, mostly with clothes on).

The event has evolved over the years to include other causes, including gender and racial equality.

Last summer’s event was one of the rare attractions not cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the weather.

The ride takes place at Dorchester Square and features two circuits of the downtown core, one starts at 1 pm and another at 8 pm.

(It might even be a full moon.)

The event is free to attend; you just need a bike. All Montrealers are invited to join, and nudity is optional.

To quote the event, “less gas, more ass” — here are some photos from 2019’s bareback bike hike.

Naked Bike Ride Montreal

When: Saturday, July 17

Time: 1 pm and 8 pm

Where: Starts at Dorchester Square