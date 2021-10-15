Montreal was the 14th most expensive Canadian rental city last month

Zumper.com just released its latest Canadian National Rent Report, which examines median rent prices across the 23 largest cities in the country.

Last month, Montréal ranked as the 14th most expensive Canadian city to rent in.

The price of one-bedroom apartments in Montréal rose to a median of $1,380. Meanwhile, two-bedroom units rose by 3.4% up to $1,800 a month.

Vancouver and Toronto have been deemed the two most expensive markets, with average rent prices for one-bedroom units at $2,130 and $1,800, respectively.

Vancouver had a 1.4% increase in the cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment since the previous month, while Toronto saw a 1.7% increase.

Quebec City, Regina, and St. John’s are among the least expensive cities for rental properties; however, Quebec City did experience a 4.7% increase in the price of a one-bedroom apartment.

Cities with the largest upward trends in rent prices included Abbotsford, BC (5.3%), and St. Catharines, Ontario (4.9%).

For the full report, click here.