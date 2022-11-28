Legendary heavy metal band Metallica announces two Montreal shows

Heavy metal band Metallica is making not one but two stops in Montreal in 2023, announcing a world tour early Monday morning.

The band will be bringing their M72 World Tour to the Olympic Stadium on August 11 and 13, 2023, and will also be releasing a new album.

⚠️ NEW METALLICA SONG ⚠️ NEW METALLICA ALBUM ⚠️ NEW METALLICA TOUR ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kDtLDY0spA — Metallica (@Metallica) November 28, 2022

The iconic band will make just one other Canadian stop during the tour, with two Edmonton dates set for August 2024.

Metallica has won nine Grammy Awards and sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, making them one of the most successful bands of all time.

The presale for the tour begins on Wednesday. Other worldwide stops include the US, Germany, Sweden, Mexico, Spain, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and Mexico.